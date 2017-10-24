International Stock Exchange could be sold to third party

The directors of the privately-owned exchange have announced they received a letter of intent from a third party about acquiring the business of the exchange, and the company is responding.

The identity of the potential purchasers and the proposed price have not been published, but the TISE has said that the interested party has mentioned ‘an unspecified mix of cash and equity’ and that indicative value is not known.

‘I can confirm that, as outlined in the announcement made on the exchange, the board of directors of Tiseg [The International Stock Exchange Group] has received a letter of intent from a third party indicating its interest in acquiring the business of the company,’ said Tiseg chairman Jon Moulton.

‘As the exchange announcement said, there is no certainty that discussions with the third party will result in either an offer or a transaction and, at this time, the board is taking all appropriate steps to consider the proposal and we will provide further updates in due course.’

As a listed company – Tiseg is listed on the TISE – the exchange has been obliged to make the statement, but is limited on what further comment it may make.

