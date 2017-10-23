‘Why didn’t Aurigny consult on City link?’

Fiona Le Poidevin, chief executive of The International Stock Exchange, and a frequent business traveller, was involved in lobbying for the route when she was working at Guernsey Finance. It was introduced in September 2014.

‘The number one priority [from consultation with the finance industry] was to sort out links to Gatwick, number two was London City,’ she said, from the panel at the Institute of Directors annual convention.

But she was left frustrated at the announcement of the airline’s decision to cease operations on the route from this Friday.

‘We were told that we were losing the route without any consultation, nobody was told that London City would go. I made a decision to support that route and spent extra money to do so.’