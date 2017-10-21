Anti-fracking protesters break into controversial site

Anti-fracking protesters have broken into a controversial site and scaled a rig.

Operators Third Energy said a woman and two men got into their site at Kirby Misperton, North Yorkshire, in the early hours.

A spokesman for the firm said the intruders have climbed up the “workover rig” and are occupying a platform known as the monkey board.

Best sign so far! Brews up, come down to the back of KM8 and show your support. YO176UU, down the public footpath pic.twitter.com/91F9AuwghH — KM Protectors (@KMProtectors) October 21, 2017

He said: “The company strongly condemns this reckless action that potentially has serious health and safety consequences for both the intruders and the people working on the site.

“In particular, the intruders have been advised by police loud hailer of the serious risk created by open flames and sparks on a live gas site.”

The Kirby Misperton Protection Camp said the three people are in good spirits and plan to remain there as long as possible.

In a statement, they said: “We took this action because we feel compelled to make a strong and visible stand against this industry which threatens so much for all of us and future generations; drinkable water, clean air and the very stability of the land beneath our feet are in danger.

“Fracking only benefits a few at the expense of the many. We want to inspire others and demonstrate the power we have when we take a stand.”

Police said the platform holding the protesters was 60ft above the ground.

3 Protectors are occupying @Third_Energy's work-over rig at the KM8 #fracking site pic.twitter.com/rxs0fFIITi — KM Protectors (@KMProtectors) October 21, 2017

Superintendent Michael Walker, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Once again, emergency services resources will have to be deployed to deal with this situation.

“We have endeavoured to work with people on all sides of the issue, and our approach has been to ask them to work with us to make this a safe and peaceful protest.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

“However, when it turns from peaceful protest to deliberate acts that are unlawful, cause unreasonable disruption to others or are dangerous then we need to take action.

“Our immediate concern is the safety and welfare of the protesters. Officers are on site assessing the situation.

“If the safety of those on the rig is put at risk then we will take appropriate action to bring the protest to safe conclusion.”