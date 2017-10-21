Teenager in court over fatal stabbing outside Parsons Green Tube station

A second teenager has appeared in court accused of murdering a man in a knife attack outside Parsons Green Tube station.

Shafiq Smith, 18, is alleged to have carried out the fatal stabbing of Omid Saidy, 20, with a 16-year-old accomplice on Monday.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of 18-year-old Oluwafemi Omotosho, who was stabbed after arriving at the scene on a moped. He faces a third charge of threatening Mr Omotosho with a large knife.

The defendant, of Laitwood Road, south-west London, was brought before Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Dressed entirely in grey, Smith spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.

He was remanded in custody and ordered to appear at a plea and trial preparation hearing at the Old Bailey on October 25.

Mr Omotosho was seriously injured in the attack and has also been charged with affray and possession of a bladed article, prosecutor Simon Arloff confirmed.

Advertising

The court heard he had been taken ill and will appear before Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday instead.

Police at the scene outside Parsons Green Tube station. (Yui Mok/PA)

The deadly attack took place yards away from where 30 people were injured in a terror attack last month. The victim, from Fulham, was pronounced dead in Parsons Green Lane at 8.30pm.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified, has also been charged with murder and threatening another man with a knife.

Advertising

He appeared in custody at Wimbledon Youth Court on Thursday.

The teenager, from Durham, was injured during the attack and was arrested after being released from hospital.

He was remanded in custody and ordered to appear at the Old Bailey on October 23.

Two females and another male who were arrested at the same time as Smith, on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under investigation.