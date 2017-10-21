Woman found dead in Finaghy after neighbours report hearing ‘screams’

A woman has been found dead in Finaghy on the outskirts of Belfast.

Detectives from Serious Crime Branch are investigating the circumstances of the fatality.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was found in the Ardmore Avenue area of Finaghy on Saturday morning.

Spoke to residents & police at scene of murder of woman in Ardmore Park. Anyone with information about the incident should contact police. pic.twitter.com/q3f2xZsuKR — Máirtín Ó Muilleoir (@newbelfast) October 21, 2017

South Belfast Assembly member Mairtin O Muilleoir said neighbours earlier heard screams.

The Sinn Fein representative said there was “real shock and distress” in the community.

“I have spoken with residents of Ardmore who were woken by a woman’s screams around 7am,” he said.

He urged anyone with information to contact the police.