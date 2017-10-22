Man and two children rescued from Outlander TV series gorge

A man and two children have been rescued from a gorge made popular by the television series Outlander.

The three were helped to safety from the 70ft deep Devil’s Pulpit near Killearn, Stirling, after getting into difficulty at about 4.24pm on Sunday.

Lomond Mountain Rescue Team and fire service water rescue units were called after the group became stuck at the foot of the gorge and had to be rescued using ropes.

A fire and rescue spokeswoman said the trio were checked over by paramedics but did not need hospital treatment.

In August the mountain rescue team issued a safety warning to people visiting the area after a surge in call-outs.

A spokesman said: “The marked increase in visitor numbers has followed the gorge featuring in several recent appearances on film and television, in print and online.

“Exceptionally well hidden, the edges of the gorge are vertical, occasionally overhanging, dropping nearly 70ft into the river.

“Travelling the full length of the gorge is committing, it can require swimming and canyoning ability, with the appropriate equipment, to negotiate the river safely.

“There are very few points where it is safe, or indeed possible, to climb out.”