Man charged with murdering woman, 80, at her Merseyside home

A man has been charged with the murder of an 80-year-old woman at her home on Merseyside.

Charles Stapleton, from Watts Close, Kirkby, is charged, along with burglary, with the murder of pensioner Teresa Wishart.

Mrs Wishart was found with head injuries at her home on Changford Close, Kirkby on Thursday.

Stapleton, 51, will appear at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates’ Court, Liverpool, on Monday morning