Vulnerable boy missing in London found safe

A vulnerable 15-year-old boy who had missing in London for nearly 36 hours has been found safe and well.

Benjamin Moorcroft, from Shrewsbury, was last seen by his family at around 8pm on Saturday in the Floral Street area of Covent Garden.

Police appealling for help to find missing Ben Moorcroft, 15 have located him safe and well. Our thanks for everyone's help. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 23, 2017

The teenager, who suffers from epilepsy, has a mental age of between five and 10 years old, making him “particularly vulnerable”, police said.

Benjamin had been staying in the Blackfriars area of the capital and had been at a restaurant with his family when he vanished.

