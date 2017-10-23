Man, 53, charged with false imprisonment after Nuneaton bowling alley incident

A 53-year-old man has been charged with a string of offences including false imprisonment and possession of an imitation firearm in connection with the Nuneaton bowling alley incident.

David Clarke was arrested after armed police swooped on the MFA Bowl in Bermuda Park, Nuneaton, on Sunday afternoon following reports a man had entered the building with a firearm.

Police said Clarke, of Ryde Avenue, Nuneaton, will appear in court on Tuesday charged with two counts of false imprisonment, one count of criminal damage, two counts of possession of a bladed article, one count of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and two counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Two other people who were allegedly held hostage during the incident were later freed unharmed.

The bowling alley was busy with customers including families with children when the alarm was raised at 2.30pm.

Specialist firearms officers and police negotiators, along with other emergency services were scrambled to the scene.

Police at the scene at Bermuda Park in Nuneaton (Aaron Chown/PA)

The retail park, which also houses restaurants and a cinema, was evacuated during the incident, which police confirmed was not terror-related.

The force announced shortly after 7pm that a suspect had been arrested.

Thomas Hitchens, a fast food manager from Nuneaton, was bowling with his family – a party of 12.

The 28-year-old said: “Everyone was running out, and we were literally the last family left in there.”

Another witness, Alex Mulholland, said: “I ran, got my things as quickly as I could and get out of there.”