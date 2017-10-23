Solicitor for woman charged with 18-month-old boy’s murder appeals for witnesses

The solicitor representing a 23-year-old woman charged with the murder of an 18-month-old boy who fell from a sixth-floor window of a block of flats has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sajad Chaudhury told a district judge Gemma Procter denies the charge of murdering Elliot Procter.

Mr Chaudhury was speaking as Procter appeared for a 10-minute appearance at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

District Judge Michael Fanning partially lifted the normal reporting restrictions which limit what media can report at such hearings so Mr Chaudhury could make an appeal to anyone who had information about or footage of “behaviour” in the Newcastle House block in the days leading up to Elliot’s death.

Mr Chaudhury did not specify what incidents he was referring to but said: “People may have thought them insignificant but, for us, they may be significant.”

Police at the scene in Bradford (Danny Lawson/PA)

The incident was reported to police at about 5.10pm on Saturday.

Attempts were made to save the toddler who, witnesses said, was naked as he fell on to the cobbles.

Despite the efforts of people at the flats in the Barkerend area of the city, police said it was quickly apparent that he had died.

Procter, of Newcastle House, Bradford, stood in the glass front-dock flanked by two security guards and clearly upset for the short hearing.

She spoke to confirm her personal details and that she understood the charge.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey tracksuit bottoms and sporting long red hair, the defendant acknowledged family at the back of the court.

One young man shouted “love you, babe” and Procter said the same back as she was led from the dock.

Procter was remanded in custody and will appear again before Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday.

Police have appealed for anyone with any information to come forward and let them know (Danny Lawson/PA)

Outside court, Mr Chaudhury repeated his appeal.

He said: “Our thoughts are with the families of everyone who lives at Newcastle House.

“The tragic events of October 21 2017 will affect their lives for a long time.

“We would invite any witnesses who live in that block of apartments, any witnesses who have been in that area, any witnesses on any floor – specifically the 5th the 6th and the 7th floor – who may have seen behaviour, who may have seen any incident, any episodes, that they think are insignificant to them but may be relevant to us, we invite them to contact the police.

“Anybody who’s got any CCTV footage, anybody who’s got any video footage of any bizarre incident in the days leading up to the 21st October 2017, and concluding at 5pm, around that mark.

“What we’re asking for is anything. You may think it is insignificant but, for us, it may be very important.

Sajad Chaudhury told a district judge Gemma Procter denies the charge of murdering Elliot Procter (Dave Higgens/PA)

“We are well aware that there are eight floors with shops at the bottom of Newcastle House and a large area at the front of Newcastle House.

“Every floor has a long corridor and that means a lot of residents living in that location. Anyone might have seen anything.

“I would invite you to contact the police and report any incident.”

Flowers, teddies and balloons have been left outside the block of flats.

One message said: “You grew your angel wings too soon.”

Another said: “You’ve been taken away too soon, before your life had hardly begun. You’ve touched the hearts of many.”