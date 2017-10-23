Voting against Budget to upset Hammond would be ‘deeply irresponsible’, MPs told

Tory MPs have been warned that voting against the Budget in a bid to oust under-fire Chancellor Philip Hammond would be “deeply irresponsible”.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, touted in some quarters as a Tory leadership contender, said opposing measures in the Finance Bill, which enact the Budget, would effectively be giving a vote of no confidence in the Government.

According to the Times, the Chancellor could face a backbench revolt if measures he announces in the November 22 set-piece are not to their liking.

Tomorrow's front page: Hammond faces Tory rebellion over budget #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/SqcYeBueLh — The Times of London (@thetimes) October 22, 2017

Tory MPs are thought to be unhappy with Mr Hammond on a number of fronts, including reported plans to raid pensioners to pay for measures to help younger people, his apparent support for a “soft” Brexit, and his description of EU negotiators as “enemies”, which he later retracted.

Mr Rees-Mogg told BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour: “Nobody has mentioned to me that it would be a good idea to vote against the Budget to upset Mr Hammond.

“I think any MP who thinks like that, any Tory MP is effectively giving a vote of no confidence in the Government, it would be deeply irresponsible.

“Budgets are really a matter of confidence and people should support the Budget.”

Advertising

Jacob Rees-Mogg said Conservatives voting against the Budget would be deeply irresponsible (Yui Mok/PA)

On Sunday, Communities Secretary Sajid Javid called for extra borrowing to fund investment in hundreds of thousands of new homes.

He said the Government should take advantage of record low interest rates to deal with the housing crisis, which is “the biggest barrier to social progress in our country today”.

.@sajidjavid launches call for evidence on making the home buying process cheaper, faster and less stressful https://t.co/rlvgcI8uYQ pic.twitter.com/IH0JNmlM2f — DCLG (@CommunitiesUK) October 22, 2017

Advertising

The Chancellor is also facing pressure to spend enough money to help public sector workers squeezed by the 1% pay cap.

The cap has already been formally lifted for police and prison officers, and other sectors also expect wage boosts.

But with inflation rising, Mr Hammond is facing calls to ensure any pay rises are sufficient for workers to deal with the rising cost of living.