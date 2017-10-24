Advertising
What the papers say – October 24
The health of Brexit negotiations, heart attack drugs and breast cancer research feature on Tuesday’s front pages.
The latest turn in the Brexit negotiations features prominently in the papers following Prime Minister Theresa May’s House of Commons update on Monday.
A report on the prescribing of statins by GPs has also made headlines, as well as a study into breast cancer risk among women.
According to The Times, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is “furious” over leaks of discussions from a private dinner between Mrs May and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, after a German newspaper suggested she “begged” for help on Brexit.
The i reports that Mrs May has “shrugged off” the leaks after Mr Juncker denied the reports were accurate, saying she was in fact in “good shape” and “fighting”.
Meanwhile a report on “the other place” by the Daily Mirror says 17 House of Lords peers claimed more than £400,000 in expenses despite failing to speak or submit questions.
Turning to health matters, the Daily Telegraph reports that an NHS drive to promote the prescription of statins has not worked.
And the Daily Mail reports on a study by Cambridge University experts that has fund one in five women are at a “significantly” higher risk of breast cancer.
Meanwhile under the headline “Foreign aid: Let’s stop it now” the Daily Express calls for an end to “spending madness that sees billions of pounds sent overseas”.
