Menu

Advertising

9 ways to describe Twitter in four words

Viral News | Published:

What better way to list them off than with a hashtag of their own?

“It’s what’s happening.”

This is how Twitter describes itself, the tagline it uses to attract people to come and enjoy interactions with others through the attention span-friendly brevity of 140 characters – and perhaps a gif or two.

But how does its users see it? Well, rather fittingly through the medium of a hashtag, we now know. Here’s nine ways to describe Twitter in four words.

1. #justTwitterthings

2. #politics

3. #socialmediawars

Advertising

4. #theInternetneversleeps

5. #irony

Advertising

6. #therapy

7. #connectingpeople

8. #allaboutthegifs

9. #needsanimprovement

Viral News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Guernsey Press

News

Politics

Campaigns

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News