Advertising
9 ways to describe Twitter in four words
What better way to list them off than with a hashtag of their own?
“It’s what’s happening.”
This is how Twitter describes itself, the tagline it uses to attract people to come and enjoy interactions with others through the attention span-friendly brevity of 140 characters – and perhaps a gif or two.
But how does its users see it? Well, rather fittingly through the medium of a hashtag, we now know. Here’s nine ways to describe Twitter in four words.
1. #justTwitterthings
2. #politics
3. #socialmediawars
Advertising
4. #theInternetneversleeps
5. #irony
Advertising
6. #therapy
7. #connectingpeople
8. #allaboutthegifs
9. #needsanimprovement
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.