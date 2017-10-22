Julian Assange shared a ‘male secret’ on Twitter, so men have responded with some of their own

A “male secret” shared by Julian Assange has received a novel response from men on Twitter.

The WikiLeaks founder, using Twitter’s extended 280 character limit, wrote that men who claim to be feminists are “often predatory sleaze bags” and “intensely disliked by other men” due to being “manipulative”.

Women, I will let you in on a male secret. Men know that constantly self-proclaiming male 'feminists' are often predatory sleaze bags. They are intensely disliked by other men because of their manipulative qualities and not, in general, because they are viewed to be sex traitors. — Julian Assange ? (@JulianAssange) October 21, 2017

Assange’s tweet attracted a huge amount of attention online, with more than 13,000 retweets and 32,000 likes – and while some did agree with his view, there was also a significant number of negative responses.

Some accused the 46-year-old of “mansplaining” while another, Glenn Fleishman, said Assange is “an expert on being intensely disliked by other men”.

Julian Assange mansplaining sex predators. To women. Who already know. https://t.co/284q3eROXa — Bina Shah (@BinaShah) October 21, 2017

However, others who seemed to disagree with Assange’s view decided to take things a step further – mocking him by coming up with some “male secrets” of their own.

For example, Joe here revealed that sofa stairs magic is indeed a trick after all.

women, I will let you in on a male secret, when we go down the stairs behind the sofa, we are actually just hiding behind the sofa — joe (@mutablejoe) October 21, 2017

This guy had something to say about the great toilet seat debate.

Women, I will let you in on a male secret. We know the next person is statistically more likely to be a woman but leave the seat up anyway. https://t.co/bgY6W6E5YD — juux (@juux) October 21, 2017

Meanwhile, this bloke offered a revelation on pockets.

Women, I will let you in on a male secret.The reason "mens" clothes have pockets is because we store spare testicles in them — Spooky Username (@ImACultHero) October 21, 2017

And finally, Mark here appeared to reveal that men are actually robots.

"Women, I will let you into a male secret." pic.twitter.com/J6msnHGCiA — Mark Taylor (@mark_taylor1973) October 21, 2017

Assange has lived in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012 after the country granted him asylum under the threat of extradition to the United States for WikiLeaks’ publication of sensitive state documents.

This year a seven-year investigation into sex-related allegations against him was dropped by Sweden’s prosecution authority.