Advertising
Julian Assange shared a ‘male secret’ on Twitter, so men have responded with some of their own
The WikiLeaks founder’s opinion on “male feminists” has been mocked.
A “male secret” shared by Julian Assange has received a novel response from men on Twitter.
The WikiLeaks founder, using Twitter’s extended 280 character limit, wrote that men who claim to be feminists are “often predatory sleaze bags” and “intensely disliked by other men” due to being “manipulative”.
Assange’s tweet attracted a huge amount of attention online, with more than 13,000 retweets and 32,000 likes – and while some did agree with his view, there was also a significant number of negative responses.
Some accused the 46-year-old of “mansplaining” while another, Glenn Fleishman, said Assange is “an expert on being intensely disliked by other men”.
However, others who seemed to disagree with Assange’s view decided to take things a step further – mocking him by coming up with some “male secrets” of their own.
For example, Joe here revealed that sofa stairs magic is indeed a trick after all.
Advertising
This guy had something to say about the great toilet seat debate.
Meanwhile, this bloke offered a revelation on pockets.
Advertising
And finally, Mark here appeared to reveal that men are actually robots.
Assange has lived in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012 after the country granted him asylum under the threat of extradition to the United States for WikiLeaks’ publication of sensitive state documents.
This year a seven-year investigation into sex-related allegations against him was dropped by Sweden’s prosecution authority.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.