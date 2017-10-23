Film may be box office for tourism

Tourism’s announcement that it plans a major marketing push on the back of next spring’s expected release of the Guernsey ‘Potato Peel Pie’ film is great news, with the movie poised to be a blockbuster if it emulates the bestselling novel that took the US by storm.

With filming for Guernsey, which took place in London and Devon, now in the can and the project at post-production stage, it looks like a promising boost for the island could actually really happen.

It will be music to the ears of those who feared the idea might never materialise, after an uncertain start saw interest in a similar scheme by Kenneth Branagh, to star Kate Winslet, faltered.

But this time the filming for Guernsey, featuring as its heroine the aptly-named ‘Lily’ James, herself of Downton fame, is moving on apace.

Production crews have been in close contact with not only Visit Guernsey, which has been rightly promised extra P&R funding for its campaigns, but various other local organisations and companies.

Included is this newspaper, whose offices feature in the original Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society book, penned by Mary Ann Shaffer and completed by her niece Annie Barrows.

While, sadly, on-location filming for the tale about a fictitious book club in the island during the Second World War, did not happen on local soil, still the potential for the islands is huge if interest is properly capitalised on.

As other areas have found, a relatively unknown spot in England being a prime example, TV tourism, let alone the movie factor, can know no bounds.

When Downton Abbey won followers across the globe, pilgrimages of fans looking for the seat of the Crawley family descended on the small village of Downton near the Wiltshire-Dorset border.

Although the area has nothing to do with Julian Fellowes’ epic, locals are said to have long since given up pointing this out, so as to not disappoint the hordes descending in search of the Abbey and its aristocrats – whose scenes were actually shot an hour’s drive away, at Highclere Castle in Hampshire, as well as Oxfordshire and Lincoln.

Clearly a little artistic licence can go a long way.