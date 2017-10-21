Catalan leader attacks Spanish PM’s move to dissolve regional government

Mr Puigdemont wants the regional parliament to debate and vote on how to respond to what he called the Spanish government’s “attempt to wipe out” Catalonia’s autonomy.

In a televised address late on Saturday, he called plans by Mr Rajoy to replace him and his cabinet an “attempt to humiliate” Catalonia and an “attack on democracy”.

His comments were a veiled threat to push ahead with an independence declaration for the prosperous region in north-eastern Spain.

Mariano Rajoy’s government is activating a previously untapped constitutional article to take control of Catalonia (Paul White/AP)

They came after he joined a large protest in Barcelona on Saturday where many were aghast at the plans announced earlier in the day by Mr Rajoy.

Mr Puigdemont called Mr Rajoy’s move the “the worst attack” on Catalan people and institutions since General Francisco Franco abolished Catalonia’s regional government in 1939.

Even moderate Catalans were aghast at the scope of the move, greeting Mr Rajoy’s announcement with banging pots and honking cars in the streets of Barcelona.

People listen on their phones to Catalan President Carles Puigdemont’s speech outside the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona (Santi Palacios/AP)

Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, who opposes independence without a valid referendum, called Mr Rajoy’s measures “a serious attack” on self-government in Catalonia.

Others went further, with Catalan parliament speaker Carme Forcadell accusing Spain’s central authorities of carrying out a coup.

“Mariano Rajoy has announced a de facto coup d’etat with the goal of ousting a democratically elected government,” he said, calling it “an authoritarian blow within a member of the European Union”.