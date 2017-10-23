Menu

Advertising

13 killed after suicide bombing attack strikes Nigerian city

World News | Published:

Militants from Boko Haram have long carried out suicide bombings in Nigeria, Chad and Cameroon.

A suicide bomber has killed 13 people in Nigeria’s northeastern city of Maiduguri, said authorities.

A man strapped with explosives attacked on Sunday evening, police spokesman Victor Isuku said on Monday.

In a second simultaneous attack, two female suicide bombers died and more than a dozen others were wounded, he said.

A man strapped with explosives is believed to have carried out the attack
A man strapped with explosives is believed to have carried out the attack (Jossy Ola/AP)

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, suspicion fell on the extremist group Boko Haram.

Militants from the group have long carried out suicide bombings not only in northeastern Nigeria, and also in neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Guernsey Press

News

Politics

Campaigns

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News