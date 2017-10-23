Manhunt for machine-gun raider in stolen car

A manhunt has been launched after a gunman forced his way into a house, attacked a man inside and stole a car.

Gardai issued a public appeal and alert for the suspect after the break-in and a number of other incidents in the Tallaght area of Dublin.

The gunman is understood to have been carrying a machine gun when he stole a black Renault Kadjar SUV with the registration 162-D-8767.

KLO Tallaght incident: Black Renault Kadjar 162-D-8767.White man, 30s, med build, grey shorts, green/black jacket & runners.Don't approach — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 23, 2017

He took the car after using the weapon to smash his way through the front door of a house in the Watergate area.

Inside, he beat a man around the head with the butt of the gun before making off.

The injured man was at the property several hours later as repair work took place on the front door. It is understood the incident began before dawn in the Brookfield area of Tallaght, where the suspected gunman was involved in a row at a house.

Workers repair a door in the Waterways area of Tallaght (Niall Carson/PA)

Advertising

Two other vehicles were also reportedly hijacked on roads in the Tallaght area.

Gardai appealed for the public’s help but urged anyone not to approach the man, but report sightings.

The suspected gunman is described as white and of average build. He was wearing grey shorts, a green and black Northface jacket and grey and navy runners at the time.

Gardai said they were investigating a “series of incidents” in Tallaght and were carrying out a number of searches in the area.

Advertising

Armed response units were on patrol around local streets with other uniformed officers also on duty.

A house in the Brookview area on the outskirts of Tallaght was among those searched by gardai.

Armed officers were on duty on the street as gardai removed four samurai swords and other bags and belongings from the home.