Catalan parliament to hold key meeting on Thursday

The ruling Catalan separatist coalition has said the regional parliament will hold a meeting on Thursday which many fear will become a cover for a vote on declaring independence from Spain.

Catalan president Carles Puigdemont has asked the parliament to convene a debate and vote on how to respond to the central Spanish government’s plan to take direct control of the north-eastern region.

Carles Puigdemont condemned central government for launching an ‘attack on democracy’ (Ruben Moreno/AP)

Mr Puigdemont’s speech on Saturday was seen as a veiled threat of formalising an ambiguous declaration of independence earlier this month that he declared suspended in order to earn time for negotiations.

The Spanish government said that no dialogue is possible with independence on the table and is manoeuvring to sack all the Catalan top officials and call a snap regional election in the next six months.