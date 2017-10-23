Teenager held after eight injured in Switzerland axe attack

A teenager has been arrested after eight people were injured, at least one of them seriously, during an axe attack in a small north-eastern Swiss town.

The alleged attacker, a 17-year-old Latvian boy, lived locally and studied at a vocational school, police said.

Deputy regional police chief Sigi Rueegg said a couple were initially attacked in a central square in Flums on Sunday evening.

Deputy commander Sigi Rueegg updates the media (Gian Ehrenzeller/AP)

Their eight-month-old baby fell out of a pram during the incident, but was not attacked, and passers-by tried to intervene.

The attacker stole a car, which he then crashed before continuing on foot. He later attacked two people in their cars outside a petrol station before police shot at, Tasered and arrested the suspect.

Prosecutors said previous reports to authorities that the boy had talked about violence could point to a “personality disorder”.