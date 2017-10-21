Alderney to make their bow in Guernsey FA Cup

In the 14-year-old history of the competition only one non-Guernsey side, Jersey outfit Rozel Rovers, have ever chosen to make the trip across.

But that number will double after Alderney confirmed their entry and finalised squad list ahead of the entry deadline and will await the first round draw with interest.

‘Our lads want to play as many games as possible and even with the Priaulx League games, there are still big gaps of a few weeks at a time without a game,’ he said.

‘The lads were told at the start of the season if they wanted to enter the FA Cup then the money would be found for it to give them those extra matches.’

The Guernsey FA have confirmed that there is a total entry of 26 teams, with the first round draw expected to be made in the next fortnight.