Billy rounds off a fine home victory

With less than six months to go until his trip to Australia for a shot at the Commonwealth Games welterweight crown, Le Poullain would certainly have been forgiven for assuming that his Saturday night’s work here would not be as routine as this.

Because against a man with an amateur pedigree as good as Martin McDonagh’s, most of those 400-or-so fans present on Saturday night were expecting a blockbuster top-of-the-bill clash between two of the best amateurs Britain currently has to offer.

Instead, they watched their home hero cruise to victory with something to spare and the only hint of drama came when one of the three judges chose to give it the way of McDonagh. Fortunately, two saw sense and Le Poullain won by a split decision.

Le Poullain was yet again good, very good, as he made it 40 wins in his last 50 fights, but McDonagh was far too cautious for his own good, did not land anything of note on the home man and paid the price.

That success rounded off another great night for Ben Duff’s Amalgamated lads, who recovered from losing the opening three fights to win eight of the next nine and beat England Universities by an 8-4 margin.