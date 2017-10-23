Menu

Guernsey go top with six-try raid at Sidcup

Sport | Published:

RAIDERS sit top of the London & SE Premier table after a super 38-17 win at early-season leaders Sidcup.

Doug Horrocks offloads to the out-of-picture Dale Martin and Raiders are on the scoreboard at a windy Sidcup. (Picture by Mike Marshall, 19649163)

The sixth win in seven starts took them a point clear of Tring at the top, this after Westcliff sprung a surprise and edged out the deposed league leaders and title favourites Barnes 13-12.

Jordan Reynolds’ men played the conditions perfectly, establishing a big half-time lead on the back of the very strong wind at their backs for the first 40 and then holding onto it.

There were first-half tries for Dale Martin, Luke Jones, Owen Thomas, Luke Sayer and Malcolm Barnes before Cameron Craine completed the scoring in the second half.

Sport Rugby Guernsey Raiders

