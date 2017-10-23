Young Lions make it four from five

At a ground where the Green Lions have never lost, that particular run continued as East Grinstead Town were beaten 2-0 to make it four wins in their last five outings for Tony Vance’s men.

Ross Allen’s superb 64th-minute strike looked like being the only difference between the sides, until teenage substitute Robbie Legg made the three points safe in stoppage time with a fine low finish of his own.

After their victory at Faversham Town a fortnight ago, it is the first time Vance and his side have returned with six points from two consecutive away games since December 2015.