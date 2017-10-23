Menu

Advertising

Young Lions make it four from five

Sport | Published:

FOR the first time in nearly two years, Guernsey FC are celebrating back-to-back away victories as their mini Bostik South revival continued on Saturday.

Good to be back: The returning Robbie Legg races away after confirming the win in injury time at East Grinstead. (Picture by ESA Photos, 19649511)

At a ground where the Green Lions have never lost, that particular run continued as East Grinstead Town were beaten 2-0 to make it four wins in their last five outings for Tony Vance’s men.

Ross Allen’s superb 64th-minute strike looked like being the only difference between the sides, until teenage substitute Robbie Legg made the three points safe in stoppage time with a fine low finish of his own.

After their victory at Faversham Town a fortnight ago, it is the first time Vance and his side have returned with six points from two consecutive away games since December 2015.

  • More in Monday's Guernsey Press.
Sport Football Guernsey FC

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Guernsey Press

News

Politics

Campaigns

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News