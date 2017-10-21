Menu

Andy Murray provides injury update

UK Sport | Published:

The British number one has been sidelined since July.

Is there light at the end of the tunnel for the injured Andy Murray?

The British number one has been sidelined since limping out of Wimbledon with a hip injury in July and, although he has not officially confirmed it, is unlikely to play again this year.

But the Scot has provided an update on Instagram, with a video of him producing a serve accompanied with the caption “slowly but surely getting there”.

