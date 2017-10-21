James McCarthy eyeing first-team return as Everton host Arsenal

James McCarthy could make his first-team comeback in Everton’s Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday having recovered from his knee injury.

Fellow midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin limped off during Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League loss to Lyon but is expected to be able to feature in the contest at Goodison Park this weekend.

Wayne Rooney, Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka are set to return to the matchday squad after being rested for the game against the French side, along with Oumar Niasse, who was ineligible on Thursday.

Arsene Wenger will make a raft of changes to his Arsenal side – but will be without forward Danny Welbeck.

The Gunners won 1-0 at Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday but a host of first-team players did not travel to Serbia and will return at Goodison Park, while Wenger will hope both Laurent Koscielny and Aaron Ramsey will be fit enough to be in contention.

The likes of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette will be in line to start but Welbeck (groin) is missing, as are Calum Chambers (hip), Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring) and Santi Cazorla (ankle).