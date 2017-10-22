Christmas comes early for Stuart Broad

Christmas came early for England cricketer Stuart Broad on Sunday.

The Nottinghamshire paceman will fly out to Australia with the rest of the England squad on Saturday ahead of a gruelling 10-week Ashes tour.

The fifth and final Test takes place in Sydney from January 4, meaning Broad and his team-mates will spend the festive period Down Under.

So rather than miss out on the party season back in England, Broad brought it forward and celebrated Christmas on October 22.

The 31-year-old uploaded a story to his Instagram, showing presents and crackers laid out on his dining table, accompanied with a decorated tree emoji and the caption “Christmas comes early!”