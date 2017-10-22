Harry Kane helps himself to double against generous Liverpool

Harry Kane capitalised on another defensive horror show from Liverpool by scoring twice for Tottenham in a ruthless 4-1 victory.

Dejan Lovren was substituted after just 31 minutes at Wembley but he was not the only one guilty of kamikaze defending, with Simon Mignolet and Joel Matip both major contributors to Spurs’ goal flurry.

Kane and Son Heung-min took full advantage with an early double before Mohamed Salah pulled one back for Liverpool.

Dele Alli and Kane, however, struck either side of half-time to put the result beyond doubt.

What they said

Tweet of the match

He’s coming for me, he’s coming for meeeeeee, @HKane he’s coming for me! #260 #TOTLIV — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) October 22, 2017

Star man – Alli

Any number of Tottenham’s attacking stars were worthy of the man of the match tag this afternoon, but Alli edges it. The 21-year-old was playing slightly out of position from the start, but still got plenty of the ball, tucked away the third goal with a well-taken volley and pulled off an audacious nutmeg on Emre Can in the closing stages.

Moment of the match

5 – @HKane takes the ball around Mignolet and slots home with his left foot to give us the lead!



⚪ #THFC 1-0 #LFC ???? pic.twitter.com/NuclPdNt4f — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 22, 2017

Tottenham have struggled for goals and points since their temporary shift to Wembley, but Kane’s early effort on four minutes set the tone against Liverpool. The England forward finished well but was gifted the chance to open the scoring through downright poor defending. That pattern would continue as the visitors played a hand in all of the goals they shipped on a bad day at the office.

Data point

Kane’s maiden Premier League strike at Wembley came after a run of 13 league goals all scored away from home.

Player ratings

A well-deserved win. ????



Who was your Man of the Match? — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 22, 2017

Who’s up next?

Tottenham v West Ham (Carabao Cup, October 25)

Liverpool v Huddersfield (Premier League, October 28)