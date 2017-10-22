Menu

Lewis Hamilton takes Usain Bolt for a spin in Austin

UK Sport | Published:

Bolt was in attendance at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday.

Usain Bolt is the fastest man on the planet. He has eight Olympic gold medals to prove it.

But not even the Jamaican will be able to keep up with the speeds the likes of Lewis Hamilton will generate at the United States Grand Prix.

The 31-year-old was in attendance at the race in Austin on Sunday and saw firsthand just how fast Hamilton can travel when joining him in the car for a couple of laps.

