New Orleans Saints see off a Green Bay Packers side missing Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers were beaten by the New Orleans Saints in their first full game without star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone in last week’s defeat against the Minnesota Vikings that could see the two-time MVP miss the rest of the season.

And in Brett Hundley’s first NFL start, the 24-year-old rushed for a touchdown but could only complete 12 of his 25 pass attempts for 87 yards and threw for one interception as the Packers went down 26-17 to the Saints, who have won four straight games.

The Minnesota Vikings took full advantage of Green Bay’s defeat by seeing off the Baltimore Ravens 24-16.

Latavius Murray rushed for Minnesota’s only touchdown while Kai Forbath kicked six field goals to improve the Vikings to 5-2 and give them a one-game lead at the top of the NFC North.

The Arizona Cardinals had a London trip to forget as they were shut out by NFC West rivals the Los Angeles Rams, who won 33-0 at Twickenham.

Jared Goff threw for one touchdown and rushed for another, while Todd Gurley ran for an 18-yard score to move the Rams to 5-2, two games clear of the Cardinals, who lost quarterback Carson Palmer to an arm injury.

Eddie Jackson returned a fumble 75 yards for a touchdown and scored after a 76-yard run having intercepted Cam Newton as the Chicago Bears stunned the Carolina Panthers 17-3.

The Miami Dolphins scored 17 unanswered points in the final quarter to beat the New York Jets 31-28 while Steven Hauschka kicked a field goal with 14 seconds left to give the Buffalo Bills a thrilling 30-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cleveland Browns slipped to 0-7 after Ryan Succop kicked an overtime field goal to secure a 12-9 win for Tennessee and the Jacksonville Jaguars kept pace with the Titans in the NFC South by also improving to 4-3 thanks to a 27-0 rout of divisional rivals the Indianapolis Colts.