Pliskova races to convincing win in opening WTA Finals match

Karolina Pliskova made the ideal start to the BNP Paribas WTA Finals with a convincing victory over Venus Williams in Singapore.

Pliskova needed just 72 minutes to beat Williams 6-2 6-2 in the opening match in the White Group, with Garbine Muguruza later beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-4.

“I think my serve was good today, it could be better but I hit some aces,” Pliskova said in a courtside interview.

“Maybe the score looks a little easier than it was. I think it was very tough – from the baseline we were both playing pretty fast and pretty good shots so it was an amazing match I think.

“There are no easy matches here in Singapore so you have to be ready from the first point – that’s what I was trying to do today and it worked.”

Wimbledon champion Muguruza was equally happy to get her title bid off to a winning start with victory over French Open winner Ostapenko, the youngest player in the eight-woman field.

“She was playing very well at the end of the match, she was using her last opportunity and I managed to keep composed and turn it around,” Muguruza said.

“I think I was fighting very well and my shots were there in the important moments. Jelena is so young and confident that I knew it was going to be difficult.

“This is my first time here in Singapore and I know it’s very important every match.”