Menu

Advertising

Pliskova races to convincing win in opening WTA Finals match

UK Sport | Published:

The Czech wasted little time in easing past the American 6-2 6-2.

Karolina Pliskova made the ideal start to the BNP Paribas WTA Finals with a convincing victory over Venus Williams in Singapore.

Pliskova needed just 72 minutes to beat Williams 6-2 6-2 in the opening match in the White Group, with Garbine Muguruza later beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-4.

“I think my serve was good today, it could be better but I hit some aces,” Pliskova said in a courtside interview.

“Maybe the score looks a little easier than it was. I think it was very tough – from the baseline we were both playing pretty fast and pretty good shots so it was an amazing match I think.

“There are no easy matches here in Singapore so you have to be ready from the first point – that’s what I was trying to do today and it worked.”

Wimbledon champion Muguruza was equally happy to get her title bid off to a winning start with victory over French Open winner Ostapenko, the youngest player in the eight-woman field.

Advertising

“She was playing very well at the end of the match, she was using her last opportunity and I managed to keep composed and turn it around,” Muguruza said.

“I think I was fighting very well and my shots were there in the important moments. Jelena is so young and confident that I knew it was going to be difficult.

“This is my first time here in Singapore and I know it’s very important every match.”

UK Sport

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Guernsey Press

News

Politics

Campaigns

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News