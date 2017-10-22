Advertising
Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar to learn FIFA player of the year verdict on Monday
Will Cristiano Ronaldo retain his FIFA player of the year award?
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar will learn on Monday which of them has been named FIFA player of the year for 2017.
The awards ceremony in London is the second since the FIFA award once again split from France Football’s Ballon d’Or, with Ronaldo victorious last year.
Here, we look at the statistics that have put the trio in contention.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal)
2017 record:
Club – 36 games, 33 goals
International – 11 games, 11 goals
2017 honours: 3 – LaLiga, Champions League, Spanish Super Cup
2016 FIFA player of the year finish: 1st
Ballon d’Or wins: 4
Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina)
2017 record:
Club – 45 games, 46 goals
International – 6 games, 4 goals
2017 honours: 1 – Copa del Rey
2016 FIFA player of the year finish: 2nd
Ballon d’Or wins: 5
Neymar (Barcelona/Paris St Germain & Brazil)
2017 record:
Club – 38 games, 23 goals
International – 6 games, 2 goals
2017 honours: 1 – Copa del Rey
2016 FIFA player of the year finish: Unranked
Ballon d’Or wins: 0 (third place in 2015)
Transfer fee (August 3, 2017): £200.6million (222million euros)
