Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

After Tottenham held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw in their Champions League clash, the Spanish giants could be interested in having manager Mauricio Pochettino at the Bernabeu when current boss Zinedine Zidane decides to call it a day at the reigning La Liga champions, according to the Mirror.

Yaya Toure (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sticking with Manchester City, and Lyon defender Mouctar Diakhaby is on the club’s radar according to a report in the Sun, who say the 20-year-old was scouted as Everton took on the French club in the Europa League.

Former Sunderland boss David Moyes is a man in demand according to the Mirror – with Everton eyeing him up to replace Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park after a dismal start to the season. The Scot could also be offered a job replacing Gordon Strachan as coach of the Scottish national team, the paper reports.

Arsenal will be sitting down with representatives of Jack Wilshere over the next month to ensure the midfielder does not leave on a free in the summer, reports the Daily Mail. The 25-year-old has previously been the subject of interest from Everton and Roma, but the paper reports Chelsea and Manchester City could also be interested if he shows improvements in his fitness.

Social round-up

Newcastle supporters can dare to dream if owner Mike Ashley leaves the club, says @alanshearer https://t.co/XCYP5uxfvp pic.twitter.com/JfYFvyn32q — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 22, 2017

Under pressure Slaven Bilic faces crucial week – with West Ham chiefs still keen NOT to sack Hammers bosshttps://t.co/belEuKigLJ pic.twitter.com/v91JvuW99l — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 22, 2017

Gareth Bale racing to be fit for emotional return to North London against Spurshttps://t.co/nOI1AasqIA pic.twitter.com/l4EkqQW4eH — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 22, 2017

Players to watch