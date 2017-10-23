Gabriel Jesus relishing life under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus is relishing working under “winner” Pep Guardiola having recovered from what he describes as “the worst moment” of his career to date.

Following his arrival at City in January, Jesus scored three goals in his first four appearances, then had his progress abruptly halted in the fifth as he broke his metatarsal and was sidelined for two months.

The Brazilian admits that was a significant blow, but he has certainly bounced back.

Jesus netted four more goals towards the end of last term, and currently has eight this for Guardiola’s unbeaten Premier League leaders, who are on an 11-match winning streak in all competitions.

The 20-year-old told Premier League Productions: “I think the worst moment of my career so far was the injury I had here.

“But it didn’t knock me down. I had everybody’s support, from my family, everyone at Manchester City. That helped me a lot to overcome the injury.

“Pep is a winner. I’m very happy to have the opportunity to be coached by a great manager and a great person. I’m very proud to be part of his team and he can teach me a lot of things.

“I’m going to give my best to help the team to be able to lift the Premier League trophy.

“We are going to try to keep the momentum, win games and fight for trophies until the end of the season.”

Jesus has also been speaking about his relationship with fellow City frontman Sergio Aguero.

After Jesus was starting ahead of Aguero prior to his foot injury, the pair have subsequently lined up alongside one another in the first XI in a number of games.

And Jesus said: “I get on with Sergio very well.

“He’s an amazing guy. All of us know what type of player he is. He’s a fantastic person and I’m a fan of his.

“It’s very good to play with him. When you have a good relationship off the pitch, it’s easier to bring it on to the pitch. That’s what we have.

“We help each other and that helps Manchester City. We both defend the shirt of this club, so we pull together on the pitch, the same way we get along off the pitch.”

Aguero also has eight goals this term and his latest in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Burnley – a game which the Argentinian started while Jesus was on the bench – saw him equal City’s scoring record as he drew level on 177 goals with Eric Brook.

Aguero could break the record when the Blues host Wolves on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

And Jesus added: “I support him and I hope he can beat the record as soon as possible. He deserves to become the top scorer of this club.”