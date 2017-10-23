Look at Steph Curry’s latest outrageous skill

Two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry is perhaps the greatest shooter the sport has ever seen – fans come to games early just to watch him warm-up.

Curry’s pre-game workouts have become a thing of legend and he has been known to land his signature shot – a long three-pointer – from halfway down the tunnel.

He may have gone one better.

Ahead of the Golden State Warriors’ meeting with the Dallas Mavericks, Curry took on a three from the bench, one-handed, with his phone in the other. Can you guess what happened?