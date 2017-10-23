Maria Sharapova and Monica Puig join aid workers in Puerto Rico

Close to 50 people died, with many more still missing, when Hurricane Maria swept the Carribean Island in September and Puig travelled to her homeland with Sharapova on Monday to visit the injured in hospital and distribute supplies to survivors.

Hola ????????!! We made it back! ???? pic.twitter.com/yGlVec0D7M — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) October 23, 2017

Puig, who became the country’s first Olympic gold medallist last summer when she won the women’s singles in Rio, has already raised over £100,000 to help with aid while Sharapova has pledged that all profits from online sales of her confectionery company Sugarpova for the rest of 2017 will also be donated.

Sharapova said at a news conference held at San Juan’s Luis Munoz Marin airport: “We know how amazing the people are and we just want to spend some time with them.

“We are professional tennis players but at the end of the day we are humans and we feel their pain and we want to share these moments with them.”