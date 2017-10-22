Arsenal’s demolition of Everton as told through Piers Morgan’s Twitter account

Arsenal kicked off Sunday’s football with a thumping win at Goodison Park – putting Ronald Koeman’s Everton to the sword with a bucket-load of goals.

The game piles pressure on Koeman, with the Toffees dropping to 18th, while Arsene Wenger and the Gunners rise to fifth.

After a positive game for the French manager, who better to take you through a recap of the match than that long-standing lover of a #WengerOut hashtag, Piers Morgan?

It was a Toffees strike which kicked off the goal-fest, as Wayne Rooney opened the scoring with a wonderful curling finish from outside the box – 15 years since he scored against the Gunners in similar fashion as a 16-year-old.

For Morgan, it seems Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker could have closed down the former Manchester United man quicker.

Mertesacker – WHAT THE **** WERE YOU DOING? #EFCvAFC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 22, 2017

Arsenal hit back before half-time though, with defender Nacho Monreal smashing home after Jordan Pickford parried an effort by Granit Xhaka – who was getting a tough time from Morgan.

Advertising

Get Xhaka OFF and Wilshere ON.NOW. #afc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 22, 2017

Then after the break Arsenal took the lead, with Mesut Ozil nodding home Alexis Sanchez’s deft cross.

BOOM! 2-1. What a pass, what a header, what a goal. #ozil #EFCvAFC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 22, 2017

Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey had an opportunity to make it three, but squandered a seemingly simple opportunity.

Advertising

Ramsey. ???? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 22, 2017

Soon though all of that didn’t matter for the Gunners, as a two yellow cards saw Everton’s Idrissa Gueye sent off and their hopes of getting back into the game dashed.

Not long after, Ozil set up summer marquee signing Alexandre Lacazette to bury one from 15 yards.

3-1. Lacazette's such a calm, clinical finisher. #EFCvAFC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 22, 2017

Ramsey made it 4-1 as the clock hit 90 minutes, before a defensive mix-up by Petr Cech allowed Oumar Niasse to get a consolation goal for the Toffees.

Sadly for them though, brilliance from Sanchez saw him sidestep five defenders before finishing to wrap up the game and regain Arsenal’s three-goal lead.

5-2. Brilliant by Sanchez.Taxi for Koeman…. #EFCvAFC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 22, 2017

All in all it was an impressive display by the free-scoring Gunners, but has it changed Morgan’s opinion on Wenger?

Well, it seems not.

Zidane was right. You know nothing about football. https://t.co/BiKLmvQ7HE — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 22, 2017

Next week, Arsenal host Swansea, while Everton travel to Leicester in an attempt to turn around their misfortunes.