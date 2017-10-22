Watch: Mario Mandzukic receives two yellow cards in three seconds

Mario Mandzukic managed to receive two yellow cards in three seconds in a bizarre sequence of events in Italy’s Serie A.

With Juventus 2-1 up 25 minutes into their game at Udinese, the Croatian forward, 31, got involved in a spat with Ali Adnan, one of the home side’s defenders, resulting in a yellow card – and then he must have said something rather ill-advised.

25:19 – Mandžukić booked ?25:22 – Mandžukić sent off ?? Surely the quickest-ever second yellow card for the Croatian? ? pic.twitter.com/tZ4VDXvM09 — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2017

There you have it – two yellows, three seconds and one red-faced and red-carded Croatian.

Fortunately for the Old Lady, they managed just fine without Mandzukic on the field though – extending their lead to claim a whopping 6-2 victory, with German midfielder Sami Khedira bagging his first ever hat-trick.

Who needs Mandžukić when you've got Khedira? ? 20' ⚽️59' ⚽️87' ⚽️ The German grabs a hat-trick in Juve's 6-2 win! pic.twitter.com/LvGKnCFLVv — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2017

Khedira’s unlikely but brilliant goal haul carried Juventus to three points and lifts them to third in Serie A – with Napoli and Inter Milan sat in top and second place respectively.