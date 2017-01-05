Expat family struggle to pay for cancer treatment for baby River

FRIENDS of a Guernsey expat are joining a campaign to help raise funds for medical treatment for her son, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer just six days after his first birthday.

Lucy Dennis now lives in the USA with her husband, Dallas, but just short of a month ago they realised something was wrong with their baby boy, River.

After various visits to hospital, tests and a resection of a brain tumour, River has been diagnosed with a rare form of paediatric cancer called Atypical Teratoid/Rhabdoid Tumor or AT/RT.

The couple’s friends have now launched a Youcaring.com fundraising page to raise money for his treatment. So far, $8,225 has been raised.

Mrs Dennis, who grew up and has family in Guernsey, has thanked everyone for their support so far.

River had a resection last month under the hands of Dr Tomita at Lurie’s Children’s hospital in Chicago.

He will start 12 months of chemotherapy today after undergoing surgery to have a central line and an Ommaya reservoir fitted.

The doctors will administer his first dose of chemo during that surgery.

Those supporting the fundraising campaign are using the hashtag #RootingForRiver and Guernsey artist Rost One (Andrew Smith) has designed a logo. People can donate at www.youcaring.com/

thedennisfamily-714974.