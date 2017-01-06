German Occupation Museum owner in plea for States help

A LACK of promotion and investment in winter tourism has had a devastating impact on the industry, one museum owner has said, as visitor numbers continue to fall.

Richard Heaume has kept the German Occupation Museum open all-year round since it first opened its doors in 1966 – the only museum to do so.

He is now calling for the States to take action and urged other tourist attractions to open during the off-peak season.

Over time, Mr Heaume has seen museum visitors decline from 50,000 a year to just 13,000 last year.