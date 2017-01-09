Dry January need not mean dull January

SPREADING the message that staying ‘dry’ in January need not be dull was the aim of a Drug and Alcohol Strategy event at Elizabeth College on Saturday.

Publicans and people who have signed up to stay booze-free and have a Dry January, were invited to a masterclass demonstration in making non-alcoholic cocktails run by local mobile bar firm Aperitif.

Victoria Arms landlady Sandra Brassell said an increasing number of people were looking to go out and enjoy themselves without drinking alcohol.

‘People are more health concious these days and we’re looking to do more for the teetotaller,’ she said.

‘Non-alcoholic bars enable children to get involved in doing the same things as their parents, and for us as a business it’s a way of exploiting new avenues.

‘We do a non-alcoholic cocktail of the week and this is a way of getting new ideas and giving things a fresh twist.

‘It’s not all about throwing alcohol down your throats.’