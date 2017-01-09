‘Progress on Children’s Law should be aired in public’

A DEPUTY pushing to see the recommendations of a review into the Children’s Law implemented wants Scrutiny Management to hold public hearings to establish the progress being made.

Lester Queripel said he would be meeting the committee later this month.

He asked all key States committees questions regarding their progress on the recommendations put forward by Professor Kathleen Marshall, who carried out a review in 2015.

While he was ‘reasonably satisfied’ that each committee was currently doing their utmost to progress the recommendations, there were some areas he wanted to further research.

‘For example, seeing as Professor Marshall undertook the review on behalf of the previous Scrutiny Committee, I need to establish how much more input the current Scrutiny Committee feel is needed on their behalf,’ said Deputy Queripel.

‘To that end, I will be meeting with the committee on 24 January to ask that very question.

‘It is my belief that seeing as though the original review was instigated by the Scrutiny Committee, then they should be calling committee presidents and representatives of departments in to answer questions at public hearings on an annual basis.

‘If they have no intention of doing that, then I think the departments themselves will need to update the public, on an annual basis, on progress made pursuing the recommendations the previous year.’

He said from the responses to his questions, the committees seemed to have every intention of doing that.