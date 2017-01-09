The Hub wants minority groups to get in touch

HEARING about young people’s needs will help The Hub as it launches inclusivity sessions for carers, black minority ethnic and LGBTQ+ groups.

As part of its inclusion day on Sunday, it wants to hear from young people, and their family members, who may identify themselves as being in one of these groups to find out what they could benefit from, need, be supported with or may find helpful.

Project worker Laura Sweeney said The Hub wanted to raise awareness of the need for support within these groups.

‘We’re very excited about it,’ she said.

‘Some of these young people are incredibly vulnerable.’

After the inclusion day, groups will be launched at the end of January and throughout February.

The initial sessions will offer young people and their family members the chance to talk about any possible support options.

The sessions will run weekly at first and will then be adapted to suit each group’s needs – whether it be once a fortnight or once a month.

The Inclusion Day is from noon to 3pm at The Hub in Le Bordage. For more information, visit its Facebook page, thehub.gg or call 724421.