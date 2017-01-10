Calls renewed for Alderney breakwater redevelopment

A LEADING coastal engineering consultant has renewed calls for the States to fund redevelopment of the Alderney breakwater.

COWI, an international consulting group, designed plans to reinforce the Alderney Breakwater in 2002 that were recommended to the States by the then Advisory and Finance Committee, although no funding was eventually given to the £30m. project.

However, Ole Juul Jensen, senior technical director of Marine and Coastal Engineering at COWI, has called for the plans to be revisited.

He is presenting a paper at the ICE Coasts, Marine Structures and Breakwaters conference in Liverpool in September, which will accompany a full-length study of the project’s benefits.