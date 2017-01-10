Green waste backlog is causing Mont Cuet fires

A BACKLOG of green waste caused when a shredder broke down is hindering efforts to control temperatures at Mont Cuet.

Fire and Rescue were called out again on Sunday morning after a member of public noticed smoke coming from the green waste pile at Mont Cuet.

The fire service have now been called out twice in the last fortnight after fires were reported at the site, the first of which was over the Christmas bank holiday.

The shredding machine broke down just before the holidays.

Options for repairing or replacing the equipment are currently being investigated.

However, in the meantime, additional temperature monitoring is being carried out to help manage the backlog of natural waste.