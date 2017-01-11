Midwives accused over baby death failings

THE death of a baby at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital ‘may have been prevented’ had a previous case been properly investigated, a tribunal heard yesterday.

Lisa Granville, Antonia Manousaki and Tuija Roussel all face misconduct charges at the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

They were working on Loveridge Ward when a child, referred to only as Baby A, was born just after midnight on 30 January 2014.

The desperately ill baby required resuscitation and died that afternoon, the tribunal heard.

An internal investigation conducted by Ms Granville, found ‘no significant difficulties in care delivery’ and no action was taken.

But Health and Social Services found the baby’s heartbeat had not been properly monitored and the child’s condition should have been reported to a consultant.

Katherine Higgins, for the NMC, said: ‘During the course of the investigation, concerns were raised about the similar case of Baby B, who was delivered on 1 September 2012 and also died.’

Ms Granville had also carried out a review of that case which was ‘inappropriately closed on the basis of a brief examination by Granville’.

The tribunal heard in the second case there were also ‘serious concerns that should have been investigated’.

Ms Granville is charged with failing to identify, or causing to be investigated, the inadequate standard of midwifery care delivered to Baby B.

The hearing continues and could take four weeks.