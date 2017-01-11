North of island under water unless global warming slows

GUERNSEY’S northern parishes will be underwater if global warming levels are not lowered, according to an international researcher.

A global interactive map, created by scientific researchers Climate Central, shows that the Vale, St Sampson’s and the western coastline will one day be ‘permanently underwater’ if global warming of 4°C continues, which is the rate predicted by climate change experts.

The map shows scientific projections of the different post-2100 sea levels that could lock in this century, depending upon the amount of carbon pollution produced.

According to the website, these changes ‘could be sooner than 200 years from now or as long as 2,000 years, as it is easier to estimate how much ice will eventually melt from a certain amount of warming than how quickly it will melt’.

And local expert Professor Nick Day said there was ‘growing uncertainty’ among researchers as to how seriously the collapse of Antarctic glaciers would impact climate change.

He cited the breakdown of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet as being of notable concern, both short-term and in the future.

The Climate Central map, which uses data from NASA’s Shuttle Radar Topography Mission, allows you to explore the potential effects of unchecked pollution, minor cuts, moderate cuts and extreme cuts worldwide. It can be found at choices.climatecentral.org/