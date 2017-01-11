Snow forecast sees Aurigny offer free re-booking

AURIGNY is offering passengers the chance to re-book their flights free of charge to avoid potential problems if snow hits the island.

Weather forecasters are predicting snow today, and while Aurigny said it is planning to operate as normal, it is nonetheless giving passengers the chance to re-book due to the uncertainty of the forecast.

Flights that can be re-booked are: Thursday: GR678 Guernsey-Manchester, GR679 Manchester-Guernsey, GR606 Guernsey

Passengers can call the reservations team to re-book on 01481 822886. Alternatively, call the customer services team on 01481 266465, between 9am and 5pm.

-Gatwick, GR607 Gatwick-Guernsey, GR610 Guernsey-Gatwick and GR611 Gatwick-Guernsey.