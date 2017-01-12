Ferry and flight cancellations due to weather forecast

SEVERE winter weather forecasts have seen local travel operators having to cancel some of their services.

As adverse weather is set to pass through the Channel Islands and the UK over the next few days, Condor has cancelled its fast ferry sailings between Guernsey, Jersey, St Malo and Poole tomorrow and Saturday.

The latest forecast is now warning of strong winds of up to 70mph late this afternoon, followed by snow and sleet heading through the UK later in the evening.

Aurigny has cancelled its London City flights for this evening and tomorrow morning as it said the airport was more vulnerable to the adverse weather than other London airports.

It has also decided to cancel the GR670/671 services between Guernsey and Manchester tomorrow morning as snow is forecast for the north-west.

Passengers affected can re-book onto alternative flights free of charge, or cancel their booking and receive a refund.

'At this stage, we are planning to operate all other flights as normal on Thursday and Friday,' said the spokesman.

Some services between Guernsey and Gatwick could face some disruption due to the weather tomorrow morning, but will operate as soon as it is safe to do so.

Perelle Coast Road and La Biloterie Road will be closed from 4pm today due to flood warnings issued by the Met Office.