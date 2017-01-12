Number of bus passengers reaches record high in 2016

BUS passenger numbers reached a record high in 2016, with a 10% increase on the previous year attributed to a range of new measures.

A total of 1,653,728 people travelled on scheduled bus services during 2016, the highest number of passengers recorded since data was first collected in this format in 1996.

Environment & Infrastructure president Deputy Barry Brehaut said the figures were almost 50,000 greater than the previous annual record.

‘The overall increase in passenger numbers is extremely encouraging and easily surpasses the previous record of 1,607,017 set in 2010,’ he said.